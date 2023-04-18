HP launches Pavilion notebooks in India targeting Gen Z and millennials — Check details here

HP introduced its latest Pavilion notebook series in India on Tuesday. The company said it is targeting the Gen Z and Millennial population with its new range of laptops.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India, said, “At HP, we constantly expand and innovate our ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of our young and modern consumers. We have built the all-new HP Pavilion Plus 14 laptops to cater to the hybrid lifestyle with features such as multi-touch and numerous ports. Additionally, our new HP 14 and HP 15 are built to provide superior performance at an affordable price, so users remain connected, engaged, and productive.”

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. It weighs 1.41kg and comes with two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI port.

The HP Pavilion X360 is a 14-inch FHD IPS multitouch display laptop that features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. It weighs 1.41 kg and comes with a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI port.

The HP Pavilion 14 is a 14-inch FHD IPS display laptop that features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and 512B storage. It weighs 1.41kg and comes with a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI port.

The HP Pavilion 15 is a 15.6-inch FHD IPS multitouch display laptop that features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. It weighs 1.75 kg and comes with a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI port.

The HP 14 is available at a starting price of Rs 39,999, while the HP Pavilion X360 is available at a starting price of Rs 57,999. The HP Pavilion Plus 14, which is the most powerful laptop in the series, is available at a starting price of Rs 81,999.