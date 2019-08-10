Business
HP launches new Chromebook in India for Rs 44,990
Updated : August 10, 2019 03:28 PM IST
Called "HP Chromebook x360", the device comes loaded with Android apps and runs Chrome operating system (OS).
The device with its four modes -- laptop, tablet, stand and tent -- is powered by Intel Core 8th Gen processor.
