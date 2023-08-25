HP India says its focus is on hybrid work — both in its laptops and in the company

The devastating COVID-19 pandemic has, possibly forever, upended the way we look at the concept of ‘going to work.’ Nearly everyone who could was told to work from home when the pandemic hit — and since then, work-from-home has evolved into a hybrid work model in which anyone can work from anywhere, as long as the job gets done. Some companies are sceptical about this model, while others are embracing it. HP, renowned for its consumer and business laptops, is in the second camp.

Its recent launch of the Dragonfly G4 — the highest-end laptop in HP's portfolio, priced at around Rs 2.20 lakh — was themed around hybrid work, and how HP is pushing for the concept to be widely adopted, both for increased productivity and employee wellness.

CNBC-TV18 caught up with Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems) at HP India, to understand the company's strategy of focusing on hybrid work in its products.

"The fundamental driving force (behind the campaign) is to create an environment that allows people to work happily," Bedi told CNBC-TV18. He added that work should serve the purpose of enabling a happy life rather than becoming the sole purpose of an individual.

In Bedi's opinion, hybrid work is here to stay, and it's a buyer's market — some candidates consider the lack of a hybrid work option a deal-breaker.

"The sooner and faster we switch to (hybrid work), the more beneficial it's going to be — employees want it, and I've also heard anecdotes where there are some youths saying, “I need you to give me confirmation that I'll never ever be called to the office .... because if I am, I'm not joining you," Bedi added.

In Bedi's opinion, embracing the hybrid work culture will result in a net good.

"I think we have to understand that ultimately, the end purpose for an employee or a person is to have a good life and for a company, to create wealth. And that confluence is work happy. So, long story short, the sooner we — companies, employees, employers — all tilt towards maximising this, the better; others will be left by the wayside," he said.

The one big deterrent is technology — or a lack thereof. For hybrid work to become a thing, companies will need to invest in hardware, such as laptops, and ensure proper security protocols to protect company data. Many companies are understandably hesitant to spend more money at a time when the norm is to tighten belts. Bedi, however, feels that technology should not be a privilege, it should be a staple, for any company.

In Bedi's experience, "tech is seen as a privilege.”

"Where do companies invest privilege? I think it's to do with the hierarchical structure of companies where the top gets the perks and rewards — a first-class seat or a corner cubicle, or two coffees in a day brought by the office boy, or a separate cafe, or the best of devices. It's a cultural thing that percolates now into technology," he said.

However, the bottom of this pyramid is where most talent lies — the building bricks of any company, the programmers, the people that get most of the work done — and that is where companies should invest this privilege, according to Bedi.

"Folks who create are the ones trading wealth. And then if deployment of technology benefits and office space is not in line, then you have a bigger issue. If you really believe in your talent and your future ... And you want them to create wealth for you, then you have to let them be. You have to ask them and trust them —what would let you do your best work?” Bedi said.

That's a lot of advice for companies. But does HP walk the talk? Spoiler alert: Bedi says it is.

"Pre-pandemic, we had this philosophy of 'one life’ — which is allowing our employees to lead a seamless life. (Post-pandemic), we saw a certain segment of employees or people wanting to lead a seamless life. This is why we were ready when the pandemic hit because we've already invested in this," he pointed out.

"The office has to be a hybrid workforce. How would you motivate employees to come to the office? They should feel like, 'I really want to go there; it's a place I can hang out with my colleagues, I can have a nice coffee.’ So, now we have now downtime areas — there's a big cafe zone where you can sit, relax, and chat. There are ad hoc collaboration areas, where, if you want, you could collaborate, even invite a hybrid colleague to participate. All the rooms are equipped with video capability with multiple microphones and switching microphones — we do this in India and globally," Bedi added.

Further, Bedi said every employee is given an HP machine that helps them live ‘one life.’

"Our device deployment is, anybody who joins gets an 800 class or a 1000 class machine. So, we are very much implementing that talent pyramid — at the end of the day, the HP system always has been — what will it take for us to give you an environment where you can do your best work?"