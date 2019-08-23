Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
HP Inc's chief executive Dion WeislerÂ to step down in November

Updated : August 23, 2019 03:33 PM IST

The Palo Alto, California, company says CEO Dion Weisler will step down from the job Nov. 1 because of an undisclosed family issue.
He will be succeeded by Enrique Lores, who currently oversees an HP division that includes its highly profitable business of selling ink for the company's printers.
Weisler joined HP in 2012 and became CEO in 2015 when the company split is PC and printer operations from its businesses specialising in business software.
