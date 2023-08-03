HP Dragonfly G4 review: This high-end laptop flies!

HP's Dragonfly G4 laptop is a high-end, compact, and powerful machine with excellent hardware, including a 13th-gen Intel i7, 32 GB RAM, and 1 TB storage. It's pricy, starting at Rs 2,20,000, but justifies the cost with features like a SIM tray for on-the-go data, impressive ports, a vibrant 13.5-inch touch display, and good battery life. It runs on Windows 11, which can be a drawback due to frequent updates. Overall, it's a compelling and powerful option for work.

The Dragonfly G4 — the latest in HP's high-end stable of laptops, unveiled on Thursday, August 3 — takes its name quite literally. The laptop flies through every task, belying its diminutive build. Packed with impressive hardware in a compact body, the Dragonfly G4 is among the best business laptops you can buy right now, if you can shell out the money.

Priced starting at Rs 2,20,000, the Dragonfly is as premium as it gets. It has an excellent build — HP says it's made from 90 percent recycled magnesium — and comes in two colour options: Slate Blue and Natural Silver. HP sent me the Slate Blue variant packed with a 13th-generation Intel i7 chipset, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. It can support up to 2 TB of internal storage.

The best part? It weighs under 1 kilogram. Imagine that. It's lighter than the lightest of my rarely used dumbbells.

It has a SIM tray!

You read that right. It has a Nano SIM card tray, and you can use your SIM card without worrying about free/unsecure WiFi in cafes or a patchy internet connection at home. This, to me, is the Dragonfly G4's USP — data on the go, without the need for a clunky dongle or battery-draining mobile hotspot.

Ports

The Dragonfly G4 comes with two USB Type-C Thunderbold ports, one on each side, the SIM tray, one HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port. Plenty to suit all needs.

Display

The screen is a 13.5-inch touch display, but I rarely found myself using the touch interface — but your mileage may vary. The keyboard, though compact, was absolutely perfect for me — I rarely missed a beat, or a key, while hammering away at it during the review period. The keys have a nice travel, and sound clicky, so you feel like you're typing on an actual keyboard and not a solid-state interface.

The display was an absolute treat. Though compact, even compared to my 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air, it still packs a vibrant punch. The colours are vivid, the text is sharp, and through Windows 11's eye comfort feature, your eyes will rarely, if ever, feel the strain. It's similar to TrueTone on MacBooks, wherein the white-point mimics your ambient lighting to provide an accurate colour representation. For added measure, you can activate Night Light, which will lower the blue and ramp up the yellow so that all blue light is filtered out.

The display supports HDR, and the speakers are loud and bassy enough that watching videos on this pint-sized powerhouse is a breeze. It's so light that you can carry it around as you would a tablet while watching videos, with only the keyboard serving as a reminder that this is, indeed, a laptop.

I hate to admit this, but after getting used to the Dragonfly's display, I was reluctant to return to my MacBook Air. I'll get over it, though.

Software

The Dragonfly's biggest drawback, in my opinion, is Windows 11. This is in no way HP's fault, nor is it in the company's control. But Windows, since 10, has always driven me up the wall with its constant, never-ending updates. Nearly every day, there is some update or the other, and it takes ages for the system to unpack and install the updates and reboot your device.

Once it is done, though, logging in is nearly instantaneous if you've opted in for Windows Hello. The Dragonfly G4 takes a fraction of a second to recognise your face and before you can blink, you're staring at your desktop, ready to hitthe ground running.

The system is protected by HP's proprietary Wolf suite of security applications, which monitor everything from the BIOS level to the hardware level, and do it without consuming too many system resources and always work in the background; never intrusive, and let you focus on work.

Design

The Dragonfly G4 is a lightweight monster. I couldn't believe just how powerful this machine was — I simply couldn't marry its compact design to its absolute power. In fact, I'll go out on a limb and say the Dragonfly G4 is the closest a Windows laptop has come to matching my M2 MacBook Air — both in performance and design — and that is saying something, given my undying love for all things Apple — in a personal capacity.

Battery life

This is another impressive aspect of the Dragonfly. From 100 percent to zero, with brightness cranked up to full (for the record, I hate auto/adaptive brightness) and applications like Microsoft Word, the power-hungry Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Notepad, Slack, and WhatsApp running, the Dragonfly got me through an entire workday with three percent still left in the tank. For me, that's pretty awesome battery life.

In conclusion

The price tag notwithstanding, the Dragonfly G4 is among the most compelling and powerful work laptops out there currently. It has an excellent screen, a dual front camera setup to enhance video calling experience, great speakers, an excellent display, and battery life par excellence. One way of looking at this is — pay for the Dragonfly G4 now, and you may not have to buy a laptop for years to come. It's . That. Good.