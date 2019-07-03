#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
HP, Dell, other tech firms plan to shift production out of China: Nikkei

Updated : July 03, 2019 04:19 PM IST

Personal computer makers HP Inc and Dell Technologies are planning to reallocate up to 30% of their notebook production out of China, according to the Nikkei.
Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sony Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd are also looking at moving some of their game console and smart speaker manufacturing out of the country, the Nikkei added.
