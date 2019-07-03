Technology
HP, Dell, other tech firms plan to shift production out of China: Nikkei
Updated : July 03, 2019 04:19 PM IST
Personal computer makers HP Inc and Dell Technologies are planning to reallocate up to 30% of their notebook production out of China, according to the Nikkei.
Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sony Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd are also looking at moving some of their game console and smart speaker manufacturing out of the country, the Nikkei added.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more