HP, Dell continue to dominate Indian laptop market, says 91Mobiles

When it comes to brand loyalty, Apple beats Asus, HP, Acer, and Dell by a significant margin. More than 77 percent of Apple's current users said they are loyal to the brand. After Apple, Asus was identified as the brand with the most loyal users, with 64 percent likely to purchase a new laptop from the brand.

HP and Dell continue to dominate the Indian laptop market, with sales shares of 33.2 percent and 23.1 percent, respectively, according to the Laptop Buyer Insights Survey published by 91Mobiles, India’s top gadget discovery site.

The survey compared laptop ownership from March 2022 to March 2023 and found that Apple's ownership share dropped significantly from 4.3 percent to 2.7 percent. Lenovo also saw a marginal decrease in ownership share, while Acer, MI, and MSI gained slightly.

The survey was carried out across a varied group of respondents in the age range of 18 to 44 years, and performance was identified as the most important factor for selecting a laptop brand, with over 75 percent of respondents agreeing. Battery life and storage were the other prominent specifications that buyers considered. Processor quality was deemed the most important factor when evaluating a laptop’s performance, with almost 70 percent of respondents considering it.

Approximately 60 percent of respondents preferred Intel-powered laptops, with AMD, Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek following. The survey found that more people are buying laptops priced Rs 50,000 and higher, compared to 2022, indicating that buyers are willing to pay more for higher specifications and better performance. However, laptops priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 continue to dominate buyers' preference.

Over 54 percent of survey takers are likely to pay the full amount upfront when purchasing a new laptop, and people are willing to buy from online channels if the laptop is priced cheaper.

"The pricing trends highlight the fact that the Indian market remains price-sensitive, and consumers are often inclined toward buying which is value for money yet gives a quality performance. And laptop brands are willing to meet the customer needs," said Bharanidharan Viswanathan, co-founder & CEO of 91mobiles.