HP Chromebook 15.6 Review: A budget gem for students

The HP Chromebook runs on Google's Chrome OS and is priced at Rs 28,999. The device is primarily for school going students.

The irony of personal computing is that budget laptops come at a price. One moment you think you don’t want to strain your wallet, and the next thing you know, your work and mental health are suffering.

Luckily, Google has brought in a solution to this problem with its Chromebooks — budget laptops that can handle light-to-medium amounts of work without any trouble. I used the HP Chromebook 15.6 for two weeks and can certainly vouch for it.

Chromebooks are essentially aimed at school-going students who use laptops to do their research work, write documents or use them for occasional entertainment. These are users who do not spend most of their waking time in front of screens and do not depend on them for their lives, mind you, and for them it is perfect.

The specs on the device do not look very enticing on paper, but the performance is a pleasant surprise. It is powered by Intel’s Celeron N4500 Processor, and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, meaning it’s not even an SSD but a memory card (similar to the kind we put in phones, remember?).

On this device, it is the operating system (OS) that shines. The specs are so low because Chrome OS does not require too much power and runs on web pages. Imagine doing all your work on Google Chrome (which you already do) and not needing Windows.

Being Google’s OS, you can very easily sync your HP Chromebook with your Android phone (a dream that all non-Apple users hope for) and access all your content and apps on both devices. Even your messages!

It is perfect for students as it allows them to do all the basic things on Google’s suite of apps — Docs, Sheets, Play Store, etc — while also having the option to use Microsoft Office applications.

The device handled my workload well, which mostly involved writing on Google Docs, filling some Google Sheets once in a while, WhatsApp and tonnes of Google Chrome tabs. The only downside is the battery life, which was about five hours on a single charge.

The screen is a 15.6-inch IPS display with anti-glare — not very bright but gets the job done. The speakers are also surprisingly loud, despite being downward facing. The chassis is plastic, but well-built. The keyboard is comfortable to type on, even for hours, and comes with a dedicated numeric keypad.

The 720p webcam on the device is decent, nothing groundbreaking, but just enough to let you take video calls and online classes.