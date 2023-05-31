HP CEO anticipates AI-driven transformation in PC industry, expects new models by 2024

HP Inc's CEO Enrique Lores says there is really an opportunity to create a new category of PCs that will drive significant refresh in the category.

HP Inc.’s CEO Enrique Lores expects artificial intelligence to innovate and radically change the personal computer industry, especially his own company, and believes new models could make it to the market as early as 2024.

″

HP Inc CEO’s remark comes after the IT giant reported its earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter in which its revenue missed Street estimates as customers spent less on the company's personal computers due to inflation.

HP’s global PC shipments declined nearly 30 percent in the March ended quarter to levels lower than before the pandemic, according to data from research firm IDC cited by Reuters.

CEO Lores said, “We think there is really an opportunity to create a new category of PCs that will drive significant refresh in the category.”

He said HP Inc is creating PCs that are AI-enabled. These will let users build spreadsheets and analyse data in record time. “These new models could hit the market as early as 2024,” he told CNBC US.

Reflecting on the tech firm’s below projections earnings, Lores said he expects the second half of the year to be much stronger. He pointed out that HP has finished its channel inventory reduction and the end-of-year shopping season is ramping up.

He is of the view that it’s an overall market adjustment that the firm expects is going to happen. “And at the same time, in the second half, because of back to school, because of the holiday season especially, consumer demand will be stronger,” he said.