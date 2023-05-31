HP CEO anticipates AI-driven transformation in PC industry, expects new models by 2024

HP Inc's CEO Enrique Lores says there is really an opportunity to create a new category of PCs that will drive significant refresh in the category.

HP Inc.’s CEO Enrique Lores expects artificial intelligence to innovate and radically change the personal computer industry, especially his own company, and believes new models could make it to the market as early as 2024.

″

HP Inc CEO’s remark comes after the IT giant reported its earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter in which its revenue missed Street estimates as customers spent less on the company's personal computers due to inflation.