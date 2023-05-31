English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    hometechnology NewsHP CEO anticipates AI driven transformation in PC industry, expects new models by 2024

    HP CEO anticipates AI-driven transformation in PC industry, expects new models by 2024

    HP CEO anticipates AI-driven transformation in PC industry, expects new models by 2024
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar  May 31, 2023 1:24:28 PM IST (Published)

    HP Inc's CEO Enrique Lores says there is really an opportunity to create a new category of PCs that will drive significant refresh in the category.

    HP Inc.’s CEO Enrique Lores expects artificial intelligence to innovate and radically change the personal computer industry, especially his own company, and believes new models could make it to the market as early as 2024.

    HP Inc CEO’s remark comes after the IT giant reported its earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter in which its revenue missed Street estimates as customers spent less on the company's personal computers due to inflation.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X