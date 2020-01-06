#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

How YouTube decides what to ban

Updated : January 06, 2020 12:33 PM IST

We do have a bias to allow freedom of expression on our platform and only remove content that we think is egregious and could cause real harm.
We’ve always had community guidelines and that’s what defines our rules.
How YouTube decides what to ban
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Oil prices extend gains, up over 1% on rising Mideast tensions

Oil prices extend gains, up over 1% on rising Mideast tensions

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV