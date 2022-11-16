How to use WhatsApp on two different phones using the same number

WhatsApp is testing a new feature called “Companion Mode” which will allow users to link a single WhatsApp account on two different smartphones.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp could soon allow users to link their accounts with two smartphones. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called the ‘companion mode’ in the beta version which lets users access the same account on multiple devices. However, this feature is currently available only to some Android users of the WhatsApp beta version.

With the new feature, users would be allowed to use the same WhatsApp account on four devices simultaneously, just like the current linked device feature of the app. The ‘companion mode’ feature will allow users to link their WhatsApp account to another device simply by scanning a QR code. The option can be accessed under the three-dot menu section of the app.

People who want to try out the new feature of WhatsApp will need to sign up for the beta version of the messaging app from both the devices they wish to link. Since the feature is available only to some users and the beta program of the app mostly remains full, it may be tough to experience the new feature.

Here is how to use ‘companion mode’ to link a single WhatsApp on the second phone

Install and signup for the latest beta version of WhatsApp on both devices.

Log in and click on the three dots menu displayed on the top right corner of the app.

Click on the ‘Link a Device’ option in companion mode to get a QR code.

Open WhatsApp on your secondary device and go to Linked Devices.

Scan the QR code being shown on the primary device.

Your WhatsApp account will now be linked on both devices once the chats are synced.

With the new feature, WhatsApp will also provide a way to check how many devices are currently linked to a particular account. Users will be able to remove or log out from other devices remotely using their primary device.

Currently, the Linked Device feature allows users to link their WhatsApp account to the web version of the app on up to four devices such as laptops, tablets etc., via a QR code.