How to use WhatsApp on secondary devices without connecting phone to internet

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a feature, where multiple users, through secondary devices, will be able to access to an account on the instant messaging app without requiring their phones to connect to the Internet.

The multi-device support on WhatsApp will allow users to connect their account to a PC, laptop, or Facebook Portal.

According to a Gadgets360 report, both Android and iOS smartphone users will be able to connect up to four devices to a WhatsApp account when their phones are not connected to the Internet.

The users will also be able to send and receive end-to-end encrypted messages using secondary devices and neither WhatsApp nor a third party can read the messages. This feature will also help users stay connected to WhatsApp when their phone runs out of charge. The feature is currently available in ‘beta' version.

The new feature is still limited to WhatsApp Web, Desktop, and Portal and support for linking an Android phone or iPhone as a secondary device has not been enabled yet.

Steps to link WhatsApp account to a secondary device:

1. Go to Settings > Linked Devices > Multi-Device Beta

2. Tap on the ‘Link a Device’ button on ‘Linked devices’ screen

3. scan QR code available on the secondary device to link it with the WhatsApp account

After linking, a user will be able to send and receive WhatsApp messages from a secondary device.