How to transfer WhatsApp chat history from an Android smartphone to an iPhone?

The battle between Android fans and iOs fans is a long-standing one. While both platforms and their devices have their own benefits and drawbacks, it is infrequent to see someone switch their entire system when it comes to their smartphones and associated devices.

At least 71 percent of all mobile users keep the same mobile OS. While 18 percent switched from Android to iOS, only 11 percent went from iOS to Android, according to a 2018 survey.

In H1 2020, 26 percent of iOS users switched to Android devices, according to Apple's own data.

This is because it can be really hard to transfer the data from all your favourite apps and platforms from one operating system or OS to another. The best example of this can be the incredibly popular instant messenger WhatsApp. Currently, only users of an iOS device are able to transfer their chats to Samsung Android devices.

However, there exist plenty of safe and free tools that allow users to transfer their backed up chats from an Android device to an iPhone. The best way to transfer your chat data is to use Google’s Gmail service.

Here are the steps to transfer your chat history from Android to iPhone:

Backup your WhatsApp chats

Go to your WhatsApp ‘Settings’

Select ‘Chat’ and then ‘Chat history’

Choose the ‘Export Chat’ option and select the chat you want to export

Choose whether to export the chat with or without all media included

Enter your own email address as the recipient when prompted

Download this email on your iPhone to restore all chats

This method is the only ‘official’ way for Android users to export their chat history to iPhone devices. There are apps like AnyTrans, PhoneTrans, MobileTrans, Dr.Fone, and Syncios that can help you transfer your chat history across devices. However, these tools need to be paid for and need to be downloaded on a PC or laptop and connected to your mobile devices using a USB cable to transfer chat history.