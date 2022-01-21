How to recharge and buy FASTags on Paytm; a step-by-step guide

The toll system across India has almost completely digitised with the push for online toll collection that started a few years ago. Through the FASTag technology, which is based on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, individuals are able to pay tolls online through a prepaid account that is connected to bank accounts directly.
While the system is owned and operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), multiple payment platforms allow their users the option to recharge and buy FASTags.
One of these is Paytm. The fintech giant had the largest payments merchant and consumer base in India in August last year, according to RedSeer.
Here’s how you can buy and recharge FASTags through the app:
Recharging the tags is also a smooth process. Users can directly add the amount to their Paytm FASTag wallets if they had purchased their FASTags through Paytm. In case the FASTag was purchased from a different issuing bank, Paytm offers the choice of making online recharges for them as well.
Currently, Paytm supports FASTag recharge for the tags issued by the following banks.
Users need to go to the FASTag recharge option in the app and select the issuing bank. After filling in the necessary details and making the payment, the amount is added to the FASTag prepaid account balance.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)