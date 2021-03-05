How to make voice and video calls on WhatsApp web: Here's a step by step guide

WhatsApp has finally added the voice and video call feature to its desktop version for Windows and Mac computers. However, there is no support for group calls as of now. The voice and video calling feature, which is already available on the mobile for Android and iOS , WhatsApp had rolled out the desktop version to a small group of users in December 2020, The Verge reported.

Here's a step-by-step guide on enabling the voice and video call feature on WhatsApp desktop app?

1. Download and install the WhatsApp's desktop app on your computer/laptop.

2. Open it and configure it by scanning the QR code using WhatsApp on your smartphone. You can now access all your WhatsApp contacts.

3. To make a voice or video call, click on the call icon, located on the top right corner of the screen on the desktop app.

4. Click the call button to initiate a voice or video call.

Once you dial a person, a standalone window will appear on your monitor, which can be resized. You will always notice the call window at the top of the screen, while you continue with chats or browse content online.

For this, you will need an audio output device and microphone. Your device should also have a camera for video calls.

You also need to have an active internet connection on your computer and smartphone. The call is not made through your phone, but it needs an internet connection to establish the call.

WhatsApp will ask you to grant permission for accessing your computer's microphone and camera. WhatsApp Desktop calling is supported on computers having at least Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and macOS 10.13.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said, "Answering on a bigger screen makes it easier to work with colleagues, and see your family more clearly." To ensure easy operability on the desktop app, WhatsApp has ensured that it works seamlessly on both portrait and landscape orientation.