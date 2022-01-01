How to get started with virtual reality

Virtual reality (VR) has been the subject of discussions since the golden age of science fiction in the 1950s. Science fiction writers and storytellers had different versions of what a virtual world would look like and how people in it would interact with each other. From Ray Bradbury’s 1951 story ‘The Veldt’ to William Gibson’s phenomenal ‘Neuromancer’, writers have created diverse and exciting virtual worlds.

With rapid technological developments in the 21st century, these virtual worlds no longer seem far out of our reach. The rise of VR headsets like Oculus, HTC Vive, and PSVR (PlayStation VR) have, in fact, led to virtual reality devices becoming mainstream just like smartphones, televisions, and personal computers.

With companies like Meta and Microsoft announcing plans to invest in metaverses or 3-D virtual environments, virtual reality will play an even more significant role in the near future.

How can you start off in the virtual world?

A virtual reality or VR headset can help you take the first step in the virtual world. A VR headset is a peripheral device that you wear like glasses on your head to experience a 180 degree or 360-degree field of view in a virtual world. The virtual world can be a movie, simulation of an experience or a video game. It is a medium where you can closely inspect the world around you and feel like you are right there.

For example, there are VR videos on YouTube of people going on rollercoasters. When you wear a VR headset, you feel like you are on the rollercoaster yourself, experiencing exactly the same thrills that you would have while physically enjoying a rollercoaster ride.

There are multiple VR devices in the market you can buy. The more expensive they are, the better quality and pixel count you get. But there are also affordable headsets that you can attach to your smartphones.

Are there other VR accessories that are necessary?

While you are all set to enjoy VR just with a simple headset, you can also enhance your experiences in the simulated world by adding a few accessories like hand controllers and treadmills.

Hand controllers allow you to interact with the virtual world using your hand. You can pick up objects or press buttons in virtual worlds using the hand controllers. Hand controllers are an optional buy for a customer as they are not necessary to experience VR, but they are essential if you plan on playing VR video games.

Treadmills are a bit of a luxury buy as they are literally giant treadmills you walk on. The treadmill allows a VR user to walk in the virtual world without actually moving in the real physical world, which could be harmful.

So, if you only want to experience the virtual world without making a hefty investment, simple VR headsets should be good enough.

Are there any specific types of VR headsets?

The headsets available in the market can be broadly divided into three categories.

Computer-powered VR headset

Mobile-powered VR headset

Console-powered VR headset

Computer-powered headsets are the most powerful and will give you the most immersive experience with the highest pixel count. They are also the most expensive headsets in the market. You have to connect these headsets to a powerful PC that can handle the power required to run the headset. Usually, you need a beefy rig even to use VR headsets. Some examples are Oculus and HTC Vive. Their price ranges from $300-800, depending on the model.

Mobile-powered VR headsets are the cheaper alternative. They are affordable headsets that you can attach to your phones and then strap to your face. They are not as powerful or immersive as computer-powered headsets, but they can be a good starting point. Some examples are Google Cardboard and Samsung Gear VR. Their price ranges from $15 to $100, depending on the model.

Console-powered VR headsets are an emerging VR market as the only VR headset that exists is Sony’s PlayStation VR (PSVR). The headset is attached to a PlayStation 4 and can be played using the PlayStation controller. Sony plans to release a VR headset for their latest console, PS5, in 2022. You can buy a PSVR for $400.