How to get iPhone 13 for Rs 65,990; cashback, discount details here

Looking to get a fantastic deal on the latest iPhone? Croma’s online store has got you covered. The iPhone 13 128GB is now available at the Croma online store at special price of Rs 71,990, and with an additional bank offer of Rs 6,000 cashback, the price comes down to Rs 65,990. The phone is priced at Rs 79,900 on the Apple website.
Croma is also offering a special discount on the 256GB and 512GB variants with the same bank offer. The 256GB model is available at a discounted price of Rs 81,990 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,01,990. The Pink, Midnight Black, Starlight White colour options are available on the store.
Here are the details of the additional offers:
The Apple iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display, powered by an A15 Bionic chip with 5G support. It features a 12MP main camera on the back along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP selfie camera. The phone comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. It supports 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging.