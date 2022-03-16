How to get iPhone 13 for Rs 65,990; cashback, discount details here

Looking to get a fantastic deal on the latest iPhone? Croma’s online store has got you covered. The iPhone 13 128GB is now available at the Croma online store at special price of Rs 71,990, and with an additional bank offer of Rs 6,000 cashback, the price comes down to Rs 65,990. The phone is priced at Rs 79,900 on the Apple website.

Croma is also offering a special discount on the 256GB and 512GB variants with the same bank offer. The 256GB model is available at a discounted price of Rs 81,990 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,01,990. The Pink, Midnight Black, Starlight White colour options are available on the store.

Here are the details of the additional offers:

Rs 6,000 cashback on ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank credit cards

No cost EMI for six months on ICICI Bank, SBI and Kotak Bank credit cards

5 percent instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards

Special bank offers and discounts are also available for iPhones 12 and 11 on the Croma online store.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications