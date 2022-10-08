By CNBCTV18.com

Mini AT&T has introduced a limited-time offer giving away a free Google Pixel 7 or up to $800 off on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Google has officially launched the much-awaited Google Pixel 7 series and is already available for pre-ordering in the US. Several of the top platforms are offering exciting deals on pre-orders and AT&T is giving away free Google Pixel 7 phones and up to $800 off on the $899 Google Pixel 7 Pro. The offer is exclusively available to AT&T customers in the US.

For a limited time, both new and existing AT&T customers can get a free Google Pixel 7 or up to $800 off on the Google Pixel 7 Pro with eligible trade-ins.

Customers who buy a qualifying instalment plan with eligible AT&T wireless service and trade in an eligible smartphone stand the chance to win a free Google Pixel 7 or the $800 discount on the pro model.

Additionally, AT&T customers can buy one Pixel Watch and stand a chance to get one free.

The new Google Pixel devices are available for pre-ordering from October 6 on the online AT&T portal and they will be available in-store from October 13.

The Google Pixel 7 starts at $599, and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899 in the US. The phones are available for pre-order in the US now and officially go on sale on October 13.

Google Pixel 7 Specifications

The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and the latest Google Tensor G2 processor. The base variant of the Pixel 7 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For the optics, it features a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide dual lens primary camera and a 10.8MP front camera for video calls and selfies. The device is IP68-rated dust and water-resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

The Google Pixel Pro boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, and it is also powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, It comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The rear camera setup has got a massive upgrade with a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with autofocus.

The front camera is the same as the base variant, a 10.8MP camera. The Pixel 7 Pro is also IP68-rated dust and water-resistant with 24-hour rated battery life.