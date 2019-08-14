Business
How much does it cost to build a city on Mars? Elon Musk has the answer
Updated : August 14, 2019 03:52 PM IST
Musk calculated the approximate future cost of sending a minimum payload to Mars "to the nearest order of magnitude", at $100,000 per tonne.
SpaceX is building "Starship" (formerly known as the BFR), a fully reusable vehicle designed to take humans and supplies to Mars.
