How India's data protection bill compares with California's
Updated : January 08, 2020 04:32 PM IST
The most contentious part of the bill states: “All or any of the provisions of this Act shall not apply to any agency of the government in respect of processing of such personal data.”
The Indian law gives users the right to access a copy of their data, the right to deletion as well as the right to correction which is absent in the CCPA.
