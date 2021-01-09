  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

How foodies Rocky and Mayur created their new show with an iPhone 12 during pandemic

Updated : January 09, 2021 03:41 PM IST

"For us that is brilliant. We don’t know of any other phone that can come close to doing this. Especially thanks to the new Sensor Shift OIS," said Rocky Singh.
Rocky and Mayur particularly yearn for more battery life on the iPhone, and they also want a better wide-angle camera.
How foodies Rocky and Mayur created their new show with an iPhone 12 during pandemic

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,24,190, while 1,00,56,651 people have recovered so far: Union Health ministry

India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,24,190, while 1,00,56,651 people have recovered so far: Union Health ministry

Govt says avian flu confirmed in 6 states; over 1.6 lakh birds to be culled in Haryana

Govt says avian flu confirmed in 6 states; over 1.6 lakh birds to be culled in Haryana

NHAI to raise Rs 1 lakh cr through asset monetisation on TOT model in 5 years: Gadkari

NHAI to raise Rs 1 lakh cr through asset monetisation on TOT model in 5 years: Gadkari

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement