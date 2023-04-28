English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsHow Elon Musk has upended Twitter in 6 months as CEO

How Elon Musk has upended Twitter in 6 months as CEO

Profile image
By Vijay Anand   | Kiran Khatri   | Shereen Bhan   Apr 28, 2023 11:34 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Elon Musk has completed six months as the CEO of Twitter. In this time, Musk has upended the company by laying off nearly 80 percent of the staff. Revenues have taken a big hit as advertisers remain sceptical of the platform's content moderation policy.

technology | Apr 28, 2023 11:34 PM IST
Twitter's blue tick was once a status symbol. The tick meant that users had been verified for who they said they actually were — it gave weight to their voices and indicated authenticity.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


But Twitter CEO Elon Musk turned this system upside down by rolling out Twitter Blue, the app's subscription service, in November to garner revenue — and now, anyone who pays for the service gets verified even if they may be an imposter or may have zero followers.
A Mashable report citing researcher Travis Brown showed that at the end of March, Twitter Blue had a total of over 4.4 lakh subscribers. Half of these users had fewer than 1,000 followers — that's more than 2 lakh subscribers. Over 78,000 had fewer than 100 subscribers, while over 2,200 had no followers at all.
Last week, Musk began removing verification tick marks from legacy user accounts that didn't sign up for Twitter Blue, including media organisations and popular celebrities. Within 24 hours, the app descended into chaos as fake accounts grew rampant and false information spread.
For instance, a fake Twitter account of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was granted a blue tick. The account announced the death of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo amid the ongoing armed conflict in the country. That tweet was seen by nearly a million people before the account was taken down.
In another instance, a Disney Junior UK account that was sharing offensive content received a gold verification badge before being suspended.
Meanwhile, New York City’s official government account lost its verification. Another account bearing a similar username claimed to be the real one. However, Twitter later restored the official account's grey mark, which refers to a government organisation.
The Twitter Blue rollout also created a lot of confusion among users. Last week, several high profile users lost their verification, including Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli. Later, in a U-turn, Twitter restored the checkmarks for many of these celebrities but left some out indicating a lack of coherent policy.
Also Read: Twitter faces a whopping fine in Germany which is more than its net worth
What's concerning is that accounts belonging to celebrities who are no more, such as Kobe Bryant and Anthony Bourdain also received the verification badge.
Celebrities like Stephen King, Lebron James and William Shatner, who opposed Twitter Blue, were given the blue tick without their consent. Musk was the one who paid for them.
As per experts, this can have legal consequences. Someone who receives a blue checkmark without their permission can file a false endorsement lawsuit.
Despite all this, will Elon Musk stick to this new system or go back to the old verification system? When CNBC-TV18 reached out to Twitter, they simply replied with a poo emoji.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X