Politics How an obscure Indian cyber firm spied on politicians, investors worldwide Updated : June 09, 2020 11:10 PM IST Aspects of BellTroX's hacking spree aimed at American targets are currently under investigation by US law enforcement, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters. "This is one of the largest spy-for-hire operations ever exposed," said Citizen Lab researcher John Scott-Railton. BellTroX's Gupta was charged in a 2015 hacking case in which two US private investigators admitted to paying him to hack the accounts of marketing executives.