How an Apple Watch saved this Chicago man from drowning
Updated : July 15, 2019 01:15 PM IST
According to Phillip Esho, he was riding a jet ski from the 31 Street Harbor to McCormick Place intending to take pictures of the Chicago skyline, when a big wave flipped over his jet ski and knocked him into the water.
While Esho ended up losing his phone in the incident, people in nearby boats failed to see or hear him calling for help as the waves kept knocking him under the surface even though he was wearing a flotation device.
The man then used his Apple watch's sophisticated operating system (SOS) feature to call emergency services.
