Technology How a U.S. lawsuit claims Google, Facebook cooperated to undermine ad competition Updated : December 17, 2020 07:28 PM IST Google and Facebook compete heavily in internet ad sales, together capturing over half of the market globally. The two players agreed in a publicized deal in 2018 to start giving Facebook's advertiser clients the option to place ads within Google's network of publishing partners, the complaint alleged.