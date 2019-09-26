#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

How a sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea

Updated : September 26, 2019 12:29 PM IST

Economists estimate as many as six million North Koreans - a quarter of the population - now have mobile phones.
The phones feature Taiwanese semiconductors, batteries made in China and a version of Google's open-source Android operating system.
United Nations sanctions imposed in 2017 because of the North's weapons programmes prohibit imports of mobile phone hardware.
How a sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV