Imagine for a moment, you are reading a mystery novel on your smart-phone but instead of just text, you have multimedia elements to the narrative? What if, for instance, instead of reading about your protagonist receiving a sinister phone call, you actually receive it on your phone, and immerse yourself just a bit more in the piece of fiction you’re reading? In a nutshell, that is exactly what immersive and interactive multimedia storytelling app Plop does.

Developed by ISB duo, Vineet and Anushka Shetty in late 2019, Plop has steadily gained popularity among fans of web fiction who consume literary content on smart-phones. “Our USP is simply the fact that the stories on our platform are similar to experiences you would otherwise have on your smart-phone,” says Anushka, “You might be reading a story but your experience is intuitive.”

‘Interactive immersive fiction’

What this means is simple: literary content on Plop is accompanied by simulations — fictitious WhatsApp calls, voice notes, incoming text messages, pictures and videos — which also let you, the reader, have the choice of choosing what a character does through a series of decision trees. “The interactions you have on your smart-phone are similar, so reading these stories doesn’t feel like a cognitive overload,” says Anushka.

On downloading Plop from either the Playstore or App Store, you’re instantly transported to a world of immersive web fiction. You become the hero of a story that sees you receiving eerie texts and voice notes from a faceless new neighbour, or the central character in a romance mini-novel that has to decide if she’d like to give her enigmatic Tinder date another chance.

“The idea was to marry the written word with multimedia, and one way of doing that was introducing a chat interface since it is familiar to audiences,” says Anushka, “But we didn’t stop there since we wanted more multimedia — background scores, voice notes and video-calls. We learnt through focus groups that reading on a kindle or smart-phone seemed cumbersome but not if you were reading WhatsApp texts. So, the chat interface was a must.”

The concept, however, isn’t new. In 2018, Netflix’s successful Black Mirror franchise released a first-of-its-kind experimental film. Titled Bandersnatch, the film lets its audience interact with the narrative and decide the fate of its characters through decision trees, which ended up having a say on how the film progresses. Inspired by this new and interesting choose-your-own-adventure genre, Vineet and Anushka launched Plop the very next year.

Rapid growth during lockdown months

In the last year or so of its existence, Plop has registered a month-on-month growth of between 7 and 9 percent in users. The total user count stands at one lakh, today. “The first three months of the COVID-19 lockdown saw an 800 percent increase in subscriptions and 400 percent increase in active users,” says Anushka, “Towards the fag-end of the lockdown this growth reduced.”

Plop’s revenue model sees two-thirds of its content available for a subscription fee of five dollars per month. However, it costs only about a dollar to read one story. While the app doesn’t generate content itself — it provides tools to writers who contribute to its platform — it picks out popular content and monetizes it. The more established a writer, the better their chances are of having their content go behind a pay-wall.