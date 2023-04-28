How a 'Dino Game' project landed this Chennai engineer an interview at Google

Akshay's passion for electronics and coding started at a young age.

Akshay Narisetti, a full-time software engineer from the 2023 batch of SRM University, Chennai, caught the attention of Google's tech hiring team in an unexpected way. He was playing the popular 'dino game' online and decided to put his coding skills to use to create a unique gaming experience. He uploaded a video of himself playing the game on LinkedIn, showcasing his coding abilities and creativity.

To his surprise, Narisetti received a message from a member of Google's Tech Hiring team, who was impressed with his approach to the game. The message read, "I am a part of Google's Tech Hiring team and was amazed watching your 'Dino Game'. If you are keen on pursuing a career with Google, please revert to me with your updated CV, and I will have you posted the very moment we have a suitable opportunity for you."

Sharing the video Akshay tweeted, “This Project got me an interview at Google.”

Akshay's passion for electronics and coding started at a young age. He learned to code on an Arduino board before moving onto an actual computer. He embraced the capabilities of technology and had a curiosity for all kinds of technology, which led him to this unique opportunity.

Akshay's effort has been praised on Twitter widely. One user wrote, "Wow, really impressed. This was the coolest thing I've seen on my Twitter feed this entire week. Congratulations!"

While another user wrote, "Seriously, now I guess I should get back to my Arduino. Once used it to create a plant watering system"

Replying to a user, Akshay narrated how he developed interest in coding, “The idea itself might not be original, but the implementation is, electronics is how I learnt coding. I first coded on an Arduino before coding on an actual computer. I got to embrace the computer capabilities that way. Then rest is curiosity in all kinds of technology.

The Dinosaur Game, popularly known as Chrome Dino or Dino Game, was built into the Google Chrome web browser. The game was created in 2014 and it’s free for all users.

