Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor resigns
How a 'Dino Game' project landed this Chennai engineer an interview at Google

Akshay's passion for electronics and coding started at a young age.

Akshay Narisetti, a full-time software engineer from the 2023 batch of SRM University, Chennai, caught the attention of Google's tech hiring team in an unexpected way. He was playing the popular 'dino game' online and decided to put his coding skills to use to create a unique gaming experience. He uploaded a video of himself playing the game on LinkedIn, showcasing his coding abilities and creativity.

To his surprise, Narisetti received a message from a member of Google's Tech Hiring team, who was impressed with his approach to the game. The message read, "I am a part of Google's Tech Hiring team and was amazed watching your 'Dino Game'. If you are keen on pursuing a career with Google, please revert to me with your updated CV, and I will have you posted the very moment we have a suitable opportunity for you."
Sharing the video Akshay tweeted, “This Project got me an interview at Google.”
