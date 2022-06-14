House of Gaming gears up to enter metaverse with new collaboration

Payt-to-play hub House of Gaming on Tuesday announced struck an exclusive deal with YouTube game streamer A_S Gaming and e-sports company Orangutan Elite over its non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The NFTs will be on offer through Hefty Games, which is one of the three verticals of House of Gaming — Indian Gaming League and GameGods being he other two.

A_S Gaming has more than 17 million subscribers on YouTube, while Orangutan Elite has a community reach of more than 6.6 million, a press release said.

"This unique partnership along with other leading influencers such as Lokesh Gamer, Gyan Gaming, and Two Side Gamers will lead to a combined reach of 60 million," the joint statement said.

Hefty Games aims to kickstart and fuel the gaming+NFT ecosystem and blockchain gaming in India, with exclusive Play to Earn (P2E) games.

Yash Pariani, the Co-Founder and CEO of House of Gaming, said the company is expecting to create awareness in this space. "House of Gaming has the ecosystem to take esports to a whole new dimension for providing an interactive and inclusive gaming experience in the Hefty metaverse,” he said.

Ajay Saini of Team Orangutan said that House of Gaming has always supported emerging e-sport talent. "To become a part of that ecosystem gave us the boost to consider participation in the same talent spot," he said, adding that the ability to enter tournaments and join prestigious teams has been possible through some of the best gaming titles.

Sahil Rana, the gamer being A_S Gaming, said he too is looking forward to creating exclusive content as part of this partnership.