#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

Hope to start manufacturing TVs in India by early next year, says OnePlus

Updated : September 26, 2019 10:30 PM IST

OnePlus, which will compete with players like Samsung, LG and Sony in the premium smart television category, will retail its TV sets for Rs 69,900 onwards.
Interestingly, a number of smartphone players such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Motorola and Micromax also have smart TVs in their product portfolio.
Hope to start manufacturing TVs in India by early next year, says OnePlus
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV