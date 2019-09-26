Business
Hope to start manufacturing TVs in India by early next year, says OnePlus
Updated : September 26, 2019 10:30 PM IST
OnePlus, which will compete with players like Samsung, LG and Sony in the premium smart television category, will retail its TV sets for Rs 69,900 onwards.
Interestingly, a number of smartphone players such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Motorola and Micromax also have smart TVs in their product portfolio.
