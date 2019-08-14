Honor set to refresh X series with new camera tech in India
Updated : August 14, 2019 10:01 AM IST
The handset maker is now mulling joining the pop-up selfie camera bandwagon as it aims to capture 10 percent market share in India by 2020.
The handset maker's short-term goal in India for this year is to provide the best after-sales services, besides offering high-quality devices.
Currently, 80-90 percent of the company's sales network is online but it expects to achieve a ratio of 80 percent online and 20 percent offline sales soon.
