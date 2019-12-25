Technology
Honor 9X, MagicWatch 2 coming to India in January
Updated : December 25, 2019 11:17 AM IST
Honor 9X comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display and a notch-less design.
Honor 9X is the successor of the Honor 8X.
The smartphone will sport a triple camera setup at the back, which will include a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor.
