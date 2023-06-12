Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur reveals plans for AI in company's key sectors

Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur sees significant potential in using AI to simplify and accelerate coding and software work, leading to improved efficiency.

Industrial manufacturing giant Honeywell has joined the AI revolution with a determined yet cautious approach. Recognising the early stages of AI development, the company aims to overcome the hype surrounding this technology and focus on practical applications.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur said that the company is actively exploring how AI can be integrated into its own operations and those of its customers.

"We are actively exploring multiple areas to leverage AI in various facets of our operations. This includes not only our internal processes but also the needs of our customers. As a company like Honeywell, focused on industrial manufacturing, we recognise the immense potential of AI in our software development endeavors."

"There's a huge anticipation that coading work, software development work will dramatically become more efficient," he noted.

Additionally, tasks such as technical support can be automated, benefiting both employees and customers. " And that's good for our people and for our customers because these are skills which are not easily available."

Furthermore, Kapur believes AI can enhance its product offerings by leveraging data monetisation. The company plans to work closely with customers and partners to identify areas where AI can provide the most value, ensuring tailored solutions to address specific industry challenges.

While acknowledging the excitement surrounding AI, Kapur aims to deliver tangible results. He said that the company understands the need to translate potential into practical applications that bring real benefits to its operations and customers.