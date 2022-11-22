Homegrown brand PLAY launches new smartwatch for Rs 3,999

The smartwatch will be available on PLAY's official website and all major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart along with the 50,000 offline retail stores across the country.

PLAY, a homegrown consumer tech brand, launched a new smartwatch, PLAYFIT SLIM2C, on Tuesday.

PLAYFIT SLIM2C is a Bluetooth-based smartwatch with a 1.3-inch circular screen with an IPS LCD display and is said to have 500 nits of brightness. The battery life on the smartwatch can reportedly last up to five days and comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

“The smartwatch gives notifications about heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure, pedometer, sedentary alert, and sleep monitoring patterns. It also works as a digital display for users to get SMS notifications via vibration and other smart updates like weather updates, hydration reminders etc. For fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch also has a calorie monitor that gives them immediate monitoring of the calories burnt during their fitness regime,” PLAY said in a statement.

The smartwatch also comes with multiple watch faces which can be changed using the companion app called PLAYFIT.

“The PLAYFIT companion app can help users track their fitness sessions, display/disable the social media notifications on the smartwatch, monitor sleep patterns and configure the other monitoring tools,” the company said about the app.

PLAYFIT is available for download from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. It works across devices under a common application and login ID.

The smartwatch will be available at a price of Rs 3,999 on PLAY's official website and all major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart along with the 50,000 offline retail stores across the country. PLAYFIT SLIM2C comes in two colours, Champagne and Black.