Homegrown brand PLAY launches new smartwatch for Rs 1,799

By Pihu Yadav

PLAY, an Indian consumer technology brand, launched its latest smartwatch, PLAYFIT CHAMP2 on Friday. Users can purchase it for Rs 1,799 from PLAY's official website and it is also available on Amazon.

Here's a brief description of the various features in the PLAYFIT CHAMP2 smartwatch:

Currently available in four colours: Black, Indigo Blue, Rose Gold and Cool Grey, the PLAYFIT CHAMP2 smartwatch has a 1.69-inch full-touch display with a stainless steel case and a silicon strap.

According to the company, PLAYFIT CHAMP2 offers a PLAYtime of up to five days in a single charge. Its battery capacity is 230 mAH and claims to provide a standby time on a single charge for up to 30 days.

The smartwatch has features like capturing heart rate, monitoring blood oxygen levels and counting calories. PLAY said that it is also set to notify users to drink water on time and has a female health tracker.

In addition, this smart gadget comes with multiple exercise models such as Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Football, Badminton and Basketball. Furthermore, it also allows users to receive notifications alerts for incoming calls, text messages and emails.

It has an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Users can download the PLAYFIT application on their smartphone, sync PLAYFIT CHAMP2 with it and access your health and fitness progress report.