Holi 2023: Take advantage of these festive discounts to buy iPhone 14 and MacBook Air

Those keen on buying the latest iPhone models can avail of attractive discounts during this sale season. Additionally, a wide range of affordable smartphones, wearables, and other electronic gadgets can be bought at a discounted price.
Ahead of Holi celebrations, major brands have rolled out special sales. Retail giants such as Amazon and Flipkart have announced their highly anticipated Holi sales for 2023, providing customers with an ideal opportunity to shop.
Here are some expertly curated deals to help you make the most of this festive shopping extravaganza.
Flipkart’s Holi Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, which is running from March 3 to 5, will see discounts of up to 80 percent on a variety of items. Over 1 lakh products from more than 1,000 different brands will be featured in this special sale.
The sale covers a wide range of products, including mobiles, laptops, tablets, apparel, televisions, and more, ensuring that customers have plenty of choices to choose from. Some of the best deals include discounts on the latest Apple iPhone models, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Some of the best deals include
Amazon India has launched its much-awaited Holi Shopping Store sale, providing customers with an exclusive opportunity to snag amazing deals on a wide range of products, including laptops, wearables, and Amazon devices.
The sale is already underway, and buyers can avail themselves of some of the best deals on offer during this exciting event. Here are some of the top picks from the Amazon Holi Sale 2023 that you won't want to miss out on.
Tata Group-owned electronic retail chain Croma has also opened a special festive sale for the occasion of Holi. The chain has launched its Festival of Dreams Holi Edition sale which has discounts on laptops, smartphones, air conditioners and more. Here are some of the best deals.