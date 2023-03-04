English
Holi 2023: Take advantage of these festive discounts to buy iPhone 14 and MacBook Air

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 4, 2023 9:51:00 AM IST (Published)

Those keen on buying the latest iPhone models can avail of attractive discounts during this sale season. Additionally, a wide range of affordable smartphones, wearables, and other electronic gadgets can be bought at a discounted price.

Ahead of Holi celebrations, major brands have rolled out special sales. Retail giants such as Amazon and Flipkart have announced their highly anticipated Holi sales for 2023, providing customers with an ideal opportunity to shop.

Here are some expertly curated deals to help you make the most of this festive shopping extravaganza.

Flipkart’s Holi Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, which is running from March 3 to 5, will see discounts of up to 80 percent on a variety of items. Over 1 lakh products from more than 1,000 different brands will be featured in this special sale.

Also Read: These OPPO smartphones will be getting Android 13 update soon — Check details

The sale covers a wide range of products, including mobiles, laptops, tablets, apparel, televisions, and more, ensuring that customers have plenty of choices to choose from. Some of the best deals include discounts on the latest Apple iPhone models, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Some of the best deals include

    • iPhone 13
    • iPhone 13 Pro
    • iPhone 14
    • Samsung QLED Ultra HD Smart TV
    • Samsung Galaxy Fold3
    • Refrigerators
    • Air Conditioners
    • Furniture
    • Furnishings
    • POCO, Samsung, realme smartphones
    • Smartwatches

      • Amazon India has launched its much-awaited Holi Shopping Store sale, providing customers with an exclusive opportunity to snag amazing deals on a wide range of products, including laptops, wearables, and Amazon devices.

      Also Read: Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot with new features in India

      The sale is already underway, and buyers can avail themselves of some of the best deals on offer during this exciting event. Here are some of the top picks from the Amazon Holi Sale 2023 that you won't want to miss out on.

        • OnePlus Nord smartphones
        • Smartwatches
        • iPhone 14
        • MacBook Air
        • Earphones
        • Laptops
        • Amazon Devices

          • Tata Group-owned electronic retail chain Croma has also opened a special festive sale for the occasion of Holi. The chain has launched its Festival of Dreams Holi Edition sale which has discounts on laptops, smartphones, air conditioners and more. Here are some of the best deals.

            • iPhone 13
            • iPhone 14
            • OnePlus 11R 5G
            • Smart TVs
            • Laptops
            • Air conditioners
            • MacBook Air
            • iPad
            • Smartwatches
            • Smartphones
            • Home appliances
              • Apart from these, several authorised Apple Resellers like Unicorn, Imagine and others also have sales going on at their stores and on the website where users can get iPhone 12, iPhone 13, the new iPhone 14 and MacBook Air models at discounts along with up to Rs 10,000 cashback on certain credit and debit cards.
              Also Read: Budget Android-based laptop for students Primebook 4G coming soon — price, details here
              Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

              Next Article

