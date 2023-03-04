Holi 2023: Take advantage of these festive discounts to buy iPhone 14 and MacBook Air

Those keen on buying the latest iPhone models can avail of attractive discounts during this sale season. Additionally, a wide range of affordable smartphones, wearables, and other electronic gadgets can be bought at a discounted price.

Ahead of Holi celebrations, major brands have rolled out special sales. Retail giants such as Amazon and Flipkart have announced their highly anticipated Holi sales for 2023, providing customers with an ideal opportunity to shop.

Those keen on buying the latest iPhone models can avail of attractive discounts during this sale season. Additionally, a wide range of affordable smartphones, wearables, and other electronic gadgets can be bought at a discounted price.

Here are some expertly curated deals to help you make the most of this festive shopping extravaganza.

Flipkart’s Holi Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, which is running from March 3 to 5, will see discounts of up to 80 percent on a variety of items. Over 1 lakh products from more than 1,000 different brands will be featured in this special sale.

The sale covers a wide range of products, including mobiles, laptops, tablets, apparel, televisions, and more, ensuring that customers have plenty of choices to choose from. Some of the best deals include discounts on the latest Apple iPhone models, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Some of the best deals include

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 14

Samsung QLED Ultra HD Smart TV

Samsung Galaxy Fold3

Refrigerators

Air Conditioners

Furniture

Furnishings

POCO, Samsung, realme smartphones

Smartwatches

Amazon India has launched its much-awaited Holi Shopping Store sale, providing customers with an exclusive opportunity to snag amazing deals on a wide range of products, including laptops, wearables, and Amazon devices.

Also Read: Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot with new features in India

The sale is already underway, and buyers can avail themselves of some of the best deals on offer during this exciting event. Here are some of the top picks from the Amazon Holi Sale 2023 that you won't want to miss out on.

OnePlus Nord smartphones

Smartwatches

iPhone 14

MacBook Air

Earphones

Laptops

Amazon Devices

Tata Group-owned electronic retail chain Croma has also opened a special festive sale for the occasion of Holi. The chain has launched its Festival of Dreams Holi Edition sale which has discounts on laptops, smartphones, air conditioners and more. Here are some of the best deals.

iPhone 13

iPhone 14

OnePlus 11R 5G

Smart TVs

Laptops

Air conditioners

MacBook Air

iPad

Smartwatches

Smartphones

Home appliances

Apart from these, several authorised Apple Resellers like Unicorn, Imagine and others also have sales going on at their stores and on the website where users can get iPhone 12, iPhone 13, the new iPhone 14 and MacBook Air models at discounts along with up to Rs 10,000 cashback on certain credit and debit cards.