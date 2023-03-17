Hitachi Energy Group hit by cyber-attack, says network operations not compromised

The company said a third-party software provider called FORTRA GoAnywhere MFT (Managed File Transfer) was the victim of an attack by the CLOP ransomware group.
Hitachi Energy Group on Friday said it has been hit by a cyber-attack with unauthorised access to employee data in some countries.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months
Mar 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview
Mar 17, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Alternative protein — here's the story of plant-based meat and of a green revolution too
Mar 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting
Mar 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The company said a third-party software provider called FORTRA GoAnywhere MFT (Managed File Transfer) was the victim of an attack by the CLOP ransomware group.
"Upon learning of this event, we took immediate action and initiated our own investigation, disconnected the third-party system, and engaged forensic IT experts to help us analyze the nature and scope of the attack," it said.
Also, the company said employees who may be affected have been informed and providing support, "We have also notified relevant data privacy, security and law enforcement authorities and we continue to cooperate with the relevant stakeholders."
Further, it said, "We have no information that neither our network operations nor the security or reliability of customer data have been compromised. We will continue to update relevant parties as the investigation progresses."
"At Hitachi Energy, we value and respect the confidentiality of our employees’ personal information and we understand that they would be rightly concerned about potential unauthorized access," it added.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!