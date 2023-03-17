hometechnology NewsHitachi Energy Group hit by cyber attack, says network operations not compromised

Hitachi Energy Group hit by cyber-attack, says network operations not compromised

1 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 17, 2023 11:00:54 PM IST (Published)

The company said a third-party software provider called FORTRA GoAnywhere MFT (Managed File Transfer) was the victim of an attack by the CLOP ransomware group.

Hitachi Energy Group on Friday said it has been hit by a cyber-attack with unauthorised access to employee data in some countries.

The company said a third-party software provider called FORTRA GoAnywhere MFT (Managed File Transfer) was the victim of an attack by the CLOP ransomware group.
"Upon learning of this event, we took immediate action and initiated our own investigation, disconnected the third-party system, and engaged forensic IT experts to help us analyze the nature and scope of the attack," it said.
Also Read: 50% increase in data leaks in the banking and financial sector, says Dell Technologies
Also, the company said employees who may be affected have been informed and providing support, "We have also notified relevant data privacy, security and law enforcement authorities and we continue to cooperate with the relevant stakeholders."
Further, it said, "We have no information that neither our network operations nor the security or reliability of customer data have been compromised. We will continue to update relevant parties as the investigation progresses."
"At Hitachi Energy, we value and respect the confidentiality of our employees’ personal information and we understand that they would be rightly concerned about potential unauthorized access," it added.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
