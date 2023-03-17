Hitachi Energy Group hit by cyber-attack, says network operations not compromised

The company said a third-party software provider called FORTRA GoAnywhere MFT (Managed File Transfer) was the victim of an attack by the CLOP ransomware group.

Hitachi Energy Group on Friday said it has been hit by a cyber-attack with unauthorised access to employee data in some countries.

"Upon learning of this event, we took immediate action and initiated our own investigation, disconnected the third-party system, and engaged forensic IT experts to help us analyze the nature and scope of the attack," it said.

Also, the company said employees who may be affected have been informed and providing support, "We have also notified relevant data privacy, security and law enforcement authorities and we continue to cooperate with the relevant stakeholders."

Further, it said, "We have no information that neither our network operations nor the security or reliability of customer data have been compromised. We will continue to update relevant parties as the investigation progresses."

"At Hitachi Energy, we value and respect the confidentiality of our employees’ personal information and we understand that they would be rightly concerned about potential unauthorized access," it added.