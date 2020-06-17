  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Startup

Hike rolls out a new social product, moves away from super-app plans and only messaging model

Updated : June 17, 2020 08:14 PM IST

As part of its early preview, HikeLand is introducing two shared experiences for users, Home and 'Big Screen.
Taking that a step further is the 'Big Screen' experience on the app that aims to bring users with similar content interests together.
Hike rolls out a new social product, moves away from super-app plans and only messaging model

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Gross direct tax collections collection falls over 30% in Q1FY21

Gross direct tax collections collection falls over 30% in Q1FY21

TN government removes quarantine mandate for business travel to neighbouring states

TN government removes quarantine mandate for business travel to neighbouring states

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement