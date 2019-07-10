Technology
Higher spectrum prices may delay 5G auction in India, says report
Updated : July 10, 2019 07:57 AM IST
Trai last August set a base price of Rs 492 crore (about $70 million) per megahertz for the 3,300-3,600 MHz band.
As per the report, the regulator this week declined a government request to review the prices, potentially leading to an auction failure.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more