Higher spectrum prices may delay 5G auction in India, says report

India's telecom regulator is declining to review spectrum prices, which could delay the launch of 5G services in the country, reported Mint.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) last August set a base price of Rs 492 crore (about $70 million) per megahertz for the 3,300-3,600 MHz band, expected to be the primary band for 5G services.

As per the report, the regulator this week declined a government request to review the prices, potentially leading to an auction failure.

The Cellular Operators Association of India said that all telcos are unanimous that these prices are too high, said the report.