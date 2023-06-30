CNBC TV18
Hidden fees, difficulty in unsubscribing, false urgency: India to soon act against online dark patterns
By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 30, 2023

Additional Secretary at the Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare, told CNBC-TV18 that most of the stakeholders interacted with had appreciated the government's concerns, and had assured unfair practices won't be adopted in India.

Observing nine online dark patterns being employed by several e-commerce companies and apps as violative of the Consumer Protection Act, the Department of Consumer Affairs consulted several stakeholders on June 13 in Mumbai and urged them to stop such practices.

Hidden fees in online bookings, making consumers buy extra to qualify for free delivery, difficulty in being able to unsubscribe, false urgency, basket sneaking, confirm shaming, forced action to sign-up to access content, bait and switch, nagging and disguised ads have been identified as nine online dark patterns by the Indian government to crack down upon.
Additional Secretary at the Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare, told CNBC-TV18 that most of the stakeholders interacted with had appreciated the government's concerns, and had assured unfair practices won't be adopted in India. Stating that the department is now in the stage of public advocacy by spreading the word about such patterns, she urged consumers to report such dark patterns on the National Consumer Helpline.
