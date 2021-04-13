Hero Group launches education technology venture Hero Vired Updated : April 13, 2021 11:32 AM IST The programs will be in collaboration with some of the world’s leading universities including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Hero Vired will offer a mix of programs; some aimed at working professionals and others for young professionals and ranges from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Published : April 13, 2021 11:32 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply