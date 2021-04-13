Hero Group launches education technology venture Hero Vired

The Hero Group has launched a new EdTech company, Hero Vired, under its umbrella, today. The EdTech venture offers an end-to-end learning ecosystem for professionals and higher education aspirants. It provides learners overall professional development and claims to make them industry-ready for emerging jobs and professions.

In today’s dynamic competitive environment, emerging technologies and new-age skills have disrupted the nature of jobs and the competencies required to do them. With Hero Vired, the company aims to fill this gap and amplify the government’s vision of a self-reliant India by training professionals for Industry 4.1.

The industry-relevant launch offerings of Hero Vired range from certificate programs in Finance & related technologies, integrated programs in Data Science, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, full-stack development, Game Design, and Entrepreneurial Thinking and Innovation. Future programs will cut across domains such as design, electronics, leadership, health management and emerging technologies.

The programs will be in collaboration with some of the world’s leading universities including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Singularity University and learning experiences powered by Codecademy.

Commenting on the brand launch, Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired said, “India currently faces a unique ‘employability paradox’ where there is a shortage of highly skilled professionals, yet graduates find it difficult to secure suitable jobs due to lack of skill-sets that are imperative for Industry 4.1. The government’s Digital India initiative under the National Education Policy underlines the need for strengthening the online learning infrastructure that ensures equitable access to the highest-quality education for all learners and learning flexibility through the academic banking of credits. Hero Vired is born from our experience as the Hero Group, the skills gaps that we see in the industry and our mission is to ensure that the young workforce can be mentored for overall professional development aimed at their future growth.”

Hero Vired will offer a mix of programs; some aimed at working professionals with classes over weekends, and others for young professionals who are looking for a more intensive full-time experience and ranges from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The programs are designed to provide a premium learning experience through highly engaged one-on-one interactive sessions with all learners for live online classes, doubt clarification and more personalized mentorship sessions. The Hero Vired Learning Experience platform has been built to offer features that make learning impactful via gamification, interactive support, peer to peer communication, high-quality content and high-engagement-driven online instructor-led classes.

“The origins of the Hero Group can be traced back to 1956 when Hero Cycles Limited was established by the Munjal brothers. Ranked among the top 10 business houses in India, the promoters of the Hero Group forayed into education as early as 1964 with the most recent being the BML Munjal University in 2014. Our efforts in education have been skewed towards nurturing future leaders who are skilled, knowledgeable and have the requisite skills required for leading organizations to success. With decades of experience in this field, we understand the need for a skilled workforce in contributing to India’s evolving industrial landscape. We have always ensured the dissemination of practical knowledge benchmarked with the highest of global standards and Hero Vired is a step ahead in this direction. At Hero Vired, we aim to provide a premium learning experience, with a heavy emphasis on a personalized mentor-mentee interaction environment, to drive improved career outcomes and opportunities”, Akshay Munjal further added.

The company is a start-up venture of the $5 billion diversified Hero Group, a conglomerate of Indian companies with primary interests and operations in automotive manufacturing, financing, renewable energy, electronics manufacturing and education.

The Hero Group (BML Munjal Family) companies include Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries, Hero Electronix, the BML Munjal University and Hero Vired.​