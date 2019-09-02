Retail
Here's what we know about the much-anticipated Apple Stores in India
Updated : September 02, 2019 12:42 PM IST
According to newswire PTI, Apple has shared its plans with the government to open as many as three brick-and-mortar stores in India.
Though there is no word on the location, a Bloomberg report suggested that Mumbai could be home to the first Apple Store in India.
