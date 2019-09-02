Here's what we know about the much-anticipated Apple Stores in India

Apple is all set to establish its retail stores in India for the first time, with up to three physical outlets alongside an online store.

According to newswire PTI, Apple has shared its plans with the government to open as many as three brick-and-mortar stores in India, in a bid to introduce its renowned ‘global experience’ centres for its products.

Though there is no word on the location, a Bloomberg report suggested that Mumbai could be home to the first Apple Store in India. The company is looking at upscale sites that compare with London’s Regent Street and New York City’s Fifth Avenue.

Apple initiated a major redesign of its retail outlets in 2016, with the then-senior vice president of retail, Angela Ahrendts, noting the company’s aim to make Apple Stores resemble “town squares”, where people would come as a natural gathering space.

The Cupertino-based tech giant built interactive platforms in all its stores globally, with educational ‘Today at Apple’ sessions and Feature Bays, Avenues and Forum Displays that allow customers to try products before buying them.

Apple currently makes the iPhone 6S, 7, 7 Plus, and SE in India, in collaboration with Taiwanese manufacturer Winstron. It also plans to work with Foxconn to make newer models of the iPhone in the country.

The development comes at a time when smartphone companies around the world have pledged their focus to the Indian market while upping manufacturing capabilities.