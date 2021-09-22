Here’s what to expect from Microsoft’s Surface hardware event tonight

Microsoft is expected to unveil the much-awaited Surface Pro 8 on September 22. The Surface hardware event will be live streamed on the company’s website and on other media platforms like Twitter from 8.30 pm IST.

While the company has not revealed any details regarding the devices it is planning to unveil at the event, Surface Go 3 tablet Surface Pro X, Surface Duo 2, and Surface Book 4 are all expected to be announced.

The last Surface device, the Surface Laptop 4, was unveiled in April this year.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is expected to come with a 13-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and narrower screen bezels. The device might be powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, according to a tipster.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ✅ - Intel's 11th-generation Core processor- 13" 120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen- Windows 11- Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces- Replaceable SSD Hard Drives#Microsoft #Surface #SurfacePro8 pic.twitter.com/ITFftYG4dg— Sam (@Shadow_Leak) September 19, 2021

The tipster also suggested that the base variant of the Surface Pro 8 could cost $799 (around Rs 59,999).

Surface Pro 8Price (Base Verient) 💰~$799/~€680/~¥5169/~₹59,999 — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) September 20, 2021

An earlier report by The Verge said that Surface Pro 8 might skip on USB-A ports and will feature USB-C and Thunderbolt ports instead.

Apart from this device, the company may also announce something about the Surface Go 3 tablet. This tablet seems to be the successor to Surface Go 2 and might have a similar design but with upgraded specifications. It is expected to use an Intel SoC and it may arrive in two different models, with both using the Intel chip.

One model is expected to be powered by Intel Pentium Golf 6500Y processor along with 4GB RAM and the other variant is expected to be powered by Intel Core i3-10100 Y processor paired up with 8GB RAM. The device may come with a 10.5-inch FHD display and is expected to be made of magnesium alloy.