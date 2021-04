Tech major Apple will host the “Spring Loaded” event, its first media event of 2021, in Apple Park, Cupertino, CA. The event will start at 10:30 PM (IST) on April 20 and will be live-streamed on multiple platforms including the official Apple events website.

Some details of the event had been leaked by Siri recently, but the details of the products to be unveiled have been kept under wraps.

However, tipsters and speculators have been working hard to guess what is expected from the event. Here is what we are expecting the tech giant to unveil on Tuesday.

iPad

Many people are expecting Apple to showcase its new iPad tablets. According to reports, we might get to see a new iPad Pro and a revamped iPad mini with better processing chips and LED screens. The new A14 chip is rumoured to be as powerful as the M1 chips used in Macbooks.

iMac

The iMac is also speculated to be unveiled on Tuesday’s event with a 24-inch screen model and Apple’s own M1 processor being used instead of Intel processors. Tipsters have also hinted at the iMac receiving a revamped style and look in its new iteration.

Airpods

The new Airpods (Airpods 3 or Airpods 2021) could be another product on the loaded list for the event. The new Airpods won’t revolutionize the previous look of Airpods but are expected to come with a better active noise cancellation system along with improved Siri integration.

According to some reports, the new Airpods will be using the same system-in-package technology as AirPod Pros.

Apple TV

With an upgrade to Apple’s tvOS planned for later this year, Apple is improving the tech specifications of its smart-tv line. The new Apple TV is expected to arrive with an A12X processor chip and two storage options, 64 GB and 128 GB.

AirTag

Apple showcasing its anticipated BlueTooth tracking hardware tiles can be another surprise awaiting people on Tuesday. AirTags will be used with the updated Find My iPhone app and are rumoured to be waterproof and have magnetic charging.

AirTag is supposed to be Apple’s answer to Samsung’s SmartTag and SmartTag+ tile trackers.

iOS 14.5

While this might not be a hardware showcase, with iOS 14.5 expected to be launched sometime before 1 May, Apple is likely to showcase the features of its new OS in the event. The new OS comes with app tracking transparency, and the face recognition unlock while using a mask.