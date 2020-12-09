India Here's what Indian's googled this year: Top trending search queries in 2020 Updated : December 09, 2020 02:26 PM IST Dil Bechara emerged as the top trending movie of 2020, followed by Tamil action-drama Soorarai Pottru. US President-elect Joe Biden emerged as one of the top trending personalities, along with TV journalist Arnab Goswami. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Scheme) that provides monetary support to farmers made it to the top trending chart. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.