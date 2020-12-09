Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
India

Here's what Indian's googled this year: Top trending search queries in 2020

Updated : December 09, 2020 02:26 PM IST

Dil Bechara emerged as the top trending movie of 2020, followed by Tamil action-drama Soorarai Pottru.
US President-elect Joe Biden emerged as one of the top trending personalities, along with TV journalist Arnab Goswami.
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Scheme) that provides monetary support to farmers made it to the top trending chart.
Here's what Indian's googled this year: Top trending search queries in 2020

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades below Rs 50,000 per 10 gms; Silver falls over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades below Rs 50,000 per 10 gms; Silver falls over 1%

Rupee rises to 1-1/2 month high on foreign fund inflows

Rupee rises to 1-1/2 month high on foreign fund inflows

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement