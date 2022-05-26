Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner space capsule has landed safely in New Mexico after a six-day test flight to the International Space Station (ISS) and back. The test mission was uncrewed and the space capsule was tested on several parameters to check its capability of carrying astronauts. NASA has collected data from various sensors from the inside and outside of the capsule which will determine if the capsule is safe for human flight. However, the test flight was successful and astronauts could fly on the Starliner as soon as this year.

What is the CST-100 Starliner space capsule?

The Crew Space Transportation-100 Starliner space capsule is a reusable spacecraft that uses 21st-Century innovations. The Starliner has a strong weldless structure and is reusable up to 10 times with a six-month turnaround time. The capsule also has wireless internet and tablets to assist crew communication, entertainment, and docking with the International Space Station.

It has been designed to take people to and from the lower-Earth orbit. NASA had earlier selected Boeing and Elon Musk’s SpaceX to develop crew transport vehicles as replacements for its space shuttle fleet, which was retired in 2011. Since then, NASA had to depend on the Russians to fly astronauts on their Soyuz spacecraft, whose cost eventually rose to $90 million per seat. Therefore, to reduce service mission costs and develop reusable spacecraft NASA gave Boeing and SpaceX a chance.

The Starliner is developed in collaboration with NASA's Commercial Crew Program. It can accommodate up to seven passengers, or a mix of crew and cargo. For service missions of NASA to the International Space Station, the capsule aims to safely carry four crew members and/or cargo.

SpaceX was the first company to start flying astronauts to the space station and back on its Crew Dragon spacecraft in 2020, while a string of snags since 2019 delayed the development of Boeing’s Starliner. Boeing first launched the Starliner in its original orbital flight test (OFT-1) in December 2019 but failed to dock at the International Space Station after suffering a series of software glitches. In 2022, the OFT-2 was Starliner's do-over, another attempt at getting certified for carrying crew.

Accomplishments

The Starliner completed the test mission successfully and touched down as planned. It lifted off atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket on May 19 and arrived at the ISS about 24 hours later. It carried some supplies for the astronauts at the ISS as well as a spacesuit-clad mannequin equipped with sensors named Rosie the Rocketeer. The docking was a huge milestone for Boeing.

The Starliner accomplished many of its goals while docked with the ISS. Astronauts opened Starliner’s hatch and entered the vehicle to retrieve cargo brought to the station. They put about 600 pounds of cargo back into the capsule for it to carry back to Earth as well as Rosie the Rocketeer to simulate what it’ll be like when humans ride on board.

NASA will evaluate the data collected from the test flight to determine if the capsule is safe for human flight. However, the early reactions are positive and the capsule is expected to be cleared.

Joel Montalbano, NASA’s space station program manager, said he thinks the Starliner is finally ready to carry astronauts. “We now have a cousin to Dragon and Soyuz that can safely deliver humans to space, and safely return to Earth,” Montalbano said, as reported by The Geek Wire.